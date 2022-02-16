It may be snowing in the Northern Hemisphere, but that doesn't mean we can't reap inspiration from the global fashion set's ability to spin tumultuous weather into prime opportunities for creative styling.
Flocking to all of the major fashion capitals, show-goers kicked off Fashion Month in New York City, enduring rain, hail and shine to glimpse the latest designer collection unveilings.
Over the last few years, the pandemic has changed the fashion industry forever, forcing brands to get creative with their showings and reevaluating the way we tap into trends. But while there's plenty of innovation and radical improvements in the accessibility of fashion through digitalisation, the return of classic street style brings us immeasurable joy.
After all, we may delight in perusing the new season runway looks, but nothing gets our hearts racing like some real-life outfit inspiration, courtesy of some of the most stylish people in the world.
Ahead, we round up our favourite street style moments from Fashion Month, as well as the tips and tricks were noting down for our own 2022 looks. From ingenious layering and the little details that make an ensemble, scroll on for the ultimate outfit inspiration for the months ahead.
New York Fashion Week street style moments
Bring warmth to the cold with shearling textures paired with mid-length denim and suede.
Bring sequins into your everyday wardrobe by mixing up textures and neutral tones.
Crocs aren't going anywhere in '22, but they will be accompanied by oversized sack-like bags, like this one from BAGGU.
A masterclass in dressing up in the colder months.
Skirts-over-pants has been a major trend over the last year, but it doesn't mean you can't still play around with lengths and patterns.
Proof that you don't need to give up the breezy dresses once the temperatures start to drop.
We're bidding farewell to the all-neutral looks and letting colourful outerwear shine.
Quilting and heeled boots make all your summer dresses year-round staples.
Button-up shirts, knitwear and denim keep the layering warm without looking overly bulky.
Loafers, gold jewellery and faux fur? This is Rich Girl dressing done right.
Take inspiration from modern athleisure with oversized tracksuit jackets bombers.
The bigger the scarf, the better.
Balance oversized outerwear and chunky footwear with pastel tones and soft accessories.
Headwear is your friend, embrace it.
Matching knits sets in retro prints are the street style answer to loungewear.
Add shape to jackets and outerwear by utilising belts and draped fabrics.
The thickest of socks and legwarmers are already flooding our mood boards.
When dealing with unpredictable weather, light layers that can be removed with ease are key.
Autumnal hues are getting a sorbet-toned rewrite this year. Instead of the darker earthy colours, look to pale oranges, butter yellows and tan hues.
