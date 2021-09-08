New York Fashion Week Is Back IRL — Here’s All The Best Street Style So Far

Fashion month has officially started in New York City. For the first time since the pandemic started, the fashionable folk have descended on the streets of the Big Apple to parade from show to show in the finest fits. Of course, they’re all carrying the season’s hottest accessory: a vaccination card.
It’s also a moment for the biggest trends of the year to come out to play. After all, it’s still warm in the city, so we can still mine the street style for our spring wardrobes here in Australia.
Outside the shows, Y2K-inspired low-rise jeans, tube tops, and cut-outs helped attendees battle high temperatures, as did a plethora of mesh dresses, barely-there crop tops, and subversive basics. Still, autumn vibes made an appearance in the form of cowboy and rain boots perfect for stomping around the city.
The week is just getting started, but the fashion is already reviving our sweatsuit-clad quarantine selves. Keep an eye out for upcoming looks ahead.