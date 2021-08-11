The Best & Brightest Street Style Moments at Copenhagen Fashion Week

Copenhagen Fashion Week is officially here, and, in news that will surprise no one, the street style is out-of-this-world cool.
It may just be day one, but as the style set flocks to the Denmark capital to ogle the Spring/Summer ‘22 collections from designers such as Ganni, Baum Und Pferdgarten, Stand Studio and more, we find ourselves relishing the reemergence of street style.
Scandi style, characterised by relaxed silhouettes, bold hues and striking accessories, has long been on our radars, making Copenhagen Fashion Week one of the most highly anticipated events of the fashion calendar. But though we love to peruse the designer collections, it’s the street style that really grabbed our attention — and show-goers certainly didn’t disappoint.
This year, outfits were original and fun, with many guests getting creative with trends, mixing and matching prints and channelling the kind of joyous energy we'd like to emulate come spring.
So to peep the best street style moments of Copenhagen Fashion Week that are bound to inspire your spring/summer wardrobe, click through.
