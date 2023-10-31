Welcome to Street View, a series where we document everyday people's style for outfit inspo purposes.
For this instalment of Street View After Dark, we swung by an event at SXSW, a festival that took place in Sydney last week. Photographer Lexi Laphor was on the ground to document the most noteworthy looks from Night 1 of the Blare Live x SXSW Sydney event, presented by Warner Music, which included performances by Blusher, Stevan, Dear Jane and more.
So the important question is, what did attendees wear? There were varied looks that predominantly consisted of trusty gig outfit formulas like comfy jeans and sneakers. Many attendees showed off their thrifted finds with lots of people telling us they were wearing pre-loved or secondhand gems, while others stayed true to dependable brands like Ganni, Alpha60, Adidas, Dr Martens and more.
Of course, each attendee brought their own unique personal style to the event, which is exactly what we love to see. Ahead, keep scrolling for the best street style after dark looks from SXSW Sydney.