The Best Accessories Styling Inspo From Melbourne Fashion Week
Fringe purses, bold stockings and, one of fashion's biggest trends, silk headscarves, were some of the most head-turning accessories spotted at Melbourne Fashion Week, running Monday, October 20 to Sunday, October 26. The week, which features a program of runway shows, talks, exhibitions, and workshops, attracts some of the city’s most stylish, offering us endless outfit inspiration and a good indication of the accessories trends that could soon be everywhere.
Melbourne-based photographer Tanya Macheda has been on the ground, capturing how the fashion crowd’s been decorating their looks with sunnies, bags, jewellery, and, in the case of one wildly stylish attendee, gloves — of the sheer red variety. If her look alone doesn’t inspire you to have fun with your accessories next time you’re dressing up, we don’t know what will.
Keep scrolling to see how accessories were styled at Melbourne Fashion Week 2025.