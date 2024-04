Street View: What People Are Wearing In Enmore, Sydney

Welcome to Street View , a series where we document everyday people's style for outfit inspo purposes.For this instalment, we visited one of our favourite inner-Sydney hubs, to capture the best street style in Enmore and Camperdown. Sydney's Inner West is known for its laid-back and highly individualistic style, so what may look like a bright vintage t-shirt to the untrained eye, is likely thrifted, upcycled, or designed by one of the country's most up-and-coming designers