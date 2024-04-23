Street View: What People Are Wearing In Enmore, Sydney

Welcome to Street View, a series where we document everyday people's style for outfit inspo purposes.
For this instalment, we visited one of our favourite inner-Sydney hubs, to capture the best street style in Enmore and Camperdown. Sydney's Inner West is known for its laid-back and highly individualistic style, so what may look like a bright vintage t-shirt to the untrained eye, is likely thrifted, upcycled, or designed by one of the country's most up-and-coming designers.
To see how Inner Westies are dressing as the seasons change from summer to autumn, Sevin Pakbaz visited the suburb on a busy Saturday afternoon.
What they found was a delightful mix of high and low outfits, with many pairing a higher-end piece like trending sneakers or a statement bag, with thrifted bargains and high street pieces. This supports our recent article that argued the case for investing in statement pieces over wardrobe staples, and oh, how we love to be right!
Keep on scrolling to see the best street style on a sunny day in Sydney's Enmore and Camperdown.