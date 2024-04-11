Have We Been Thinking About Capsule Wardrobes All Wrong?

I believe that choosing to invest in bold pieces that feel uniquely you offers a much-needed counterpoint to the hyper-speed trend cycle we're currently living in, where every micro-trend is just one fast fashion site away. This approach forces us to really think about how we want our wardrobe to look and what we want it to do for us. Plus, you work hard for your money, so you should spend it on pieces that foster a sense of joy and have you excited to get dressed in the morning.