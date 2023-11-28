At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
For such a widely respected wardrobe staple, a black blazer can start to feel, well, a bit lacklustre. Of course, a blazer is a timeless item — and if you work in a traditional work environment, a black one might even be something you need. Plus, street style stars have influenced black blazers to be part of everyone's daily 'fits. However, if you're still wearing the same old piece that you bought at your local shopping centre in 2019, you may be due for an upgrade.
It only takes a few standout variations to restore your faith in this trusted closet essential. Lately, we're seeing fitted styles mixed with oversized cuts, double-breasted fronts, boxier silhouettes, and even fresh fabrications like corduroy and faux leather. If you're feeling extra bold, you can go totally untraditional with a sleek longer version. Maybe even cropped? All we're saying is, if the first word you think of when you look at your black blazer is "underwhelming," you're not alone. That's why we've scoured the internet for the very best black blazers we could find.
Click on for 16 styles that will restore your faith in black blazers, we swear.