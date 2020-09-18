For such a widely respected wardrobe staple, after time, the black blazer can start to feel, well, pretty lackluster. Of course, it's a classic item you're told you have to have — and if you work in a traditional work environment, might even need — but if you're still wearing the same old piece that you bought at your local mall in 2008, you may be due for an upgrade.
It only takes a few standout variations to restore your faith in this trusted closet essential. Lately, we're seeing slouchy, oversized cuts, double-breasted fronts, boxier silhouettes, and even fresh fabrications like velvet and faux leather. If you're feeling extra bold, you can go totally untraditional with something belted and velour. All we're saying is, if the first word you think of when you look at your black blazer is underwhelming, you're not alone. That's why we've found the next best thing.
Click on for 22 styles that will restore your faith in black blazers, we swear.