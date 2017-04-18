16 Faux Leather Jackets That Look Like The Real Deal

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice and you must be one of the faux leather jackets on the market right now. The badass artificial toppers in stores these days are giving us a major case of confusion; some are so good we can’t even tell 'em apart from their authentic counterparts. And that's a good thing.
We found the best synthetic leather moto, trench, and bomber jackets that’ll have you pleased to be deceived, too. In case the word “faux” makes you wanna skip town, rest assured. The coats ahead have zilch in common with the cheap-looking fake finishes and materials of yore — except, of course, their prices. These pieces might not be the real deal, but with high-end detailing, quality construction, and bold design, they certainly look like it. So click on to scoop our picks. Shopping in a fool’s paradise has never been so appealing.