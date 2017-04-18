16 Faux Leather Jackets That Look Like The Real Deal

We found the best synthetic leather moto, trench, and bomber jackets that’ll have you pleased to be deceived, too. In case the word “faux” makes you wanna skip town, rest assured. The coats ahead have zilch in common with the cheap-looking fake finishes and materials of yore — except, of course, their prices. These pieces might not be the real deal, but with high-end detailing, quality construction, and bold design, they certainly look like it. So click on to scoop our picks. Shopping in a fool’s paradise has never been so appealing.