These Summer Dress Trends Are A Nostalgic Dream

Whether you’re planning summer vacation outfits or looking to revive your everyday style, a standout summer dress deserves a spot on your shopping list. And if you need help narrowing down the options, we’ve rounded up this season’s top dress trends… and they’re as cute, effortless, and refreshing as a chilled Aperol Spritz.
This summer welcomes a return to nostalgic silhouettes, prints, and palettes. Think ‘60s-style shift dresses, Old-Hollywood drop-waists, retro polka dots, and idyllic gingham. Pastels are also having a major moment, with pistachio green making a strong case as the new butter yellow.
Read on for the biggest dress trends to shop now, how to wear them, and where to find styles that’ll make you feel like the main character in your own summer blockbuster.
Drop-Waist Dresses
Right now, the drop-waist maxi is our favourite way to do hot-weather dressing. With softly smocked or gathered waists that skim rather than squeeze, it delivers feminine charm with summer-perfect ease. It’s the prettiest update to your cotton or linen throw-ons — breezy, breathable, and polished enough for everything from errands to summer weddings. Just add a trendy sandal and you’re set.
Polka Dot Dresses
Polka dots have been popping up everywhere, and we can’t help but smile at the playful print. Much like stripes and leopard, they’ve become a styling neutral — especially in classic black-and-white combos. For a fresher spin, try a colourful version, like Free People's antique-blue hue. As for styling, team yours with this season’s slim trainers in lieu of ‘50s-era oxfords for a sleek take on an iconic pairing.
Shift Dresses
Step back into the ‘60s with a retro shift dress. Defined by a high neckline and mini hem, the sleeveless silhouette is the effortlessly chic solution to summer dressing. Whether you go for a solid or a mod-inspired print, it’s easy to style for work with a blazer or for a seaside occasion with boat shoes.
Gingham Dresses
Gingham prints tend to come around every summer, but this season’s crop leans into vintage charm in the sweetest ways. Think halter necklines, corset-inspired bodices, and delicate bow-ties — feminine details that nod to classic mid-century style without feeling costume-y. We’re also seeing adjacent “summer plaids” à la Emma Watson at Cannes, bringing a slightly more refined, South-of-France-summer feel to the trend.
Crochet Dresses
If this season is all about lounging seaside, a crochet dress deserves a spot in your rotation. Relaxed, breezy, and a little skin-baring, these open-weave knit styles are perfect for staying cool and channeling the European Summer aesthetic. Keep it casual with an oversized tote and raffia sun hat (or maybe a coordinated crochet bucket), or dress it up with strappy heels and a statement clutch for dinner and drinks.
Pistachio Green Dresses
We’re calling it: Pistachio green is primed to snatch the crown from butter yellow this summer. While there’s room for both in our warm-weather wardrobes, there’s something so delectable about this minty-meets-seafoam shade that’s gotten the runway seal of approval from fashion houses like Prada, Miu Miu, and Chanel, making it one of the season’s most wearable (and photogenic) trends.
Under-The-Sea Print Dresses
On-the-nose fish and seashell prints may seem kitsch… and that’s exactly why we love them. These playful, under-the-sea-inspired designs are a whimsical addition to your summer assortment, especially if you’re leaning hard into the fisherman aesthetic. Whether printed or embroidered, a seashell here and a coy fish there feels like the ultimate vacation moment, even if you’re local.
