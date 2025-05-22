Arriving at Cliff House after a night in jail and a grueling 17-hour journey from Buffalo – including bus, ferry, and on-foot travel — Devon hasn’t changed out of her all-black outfit: a black tank top, a Babaton mini skirt, and Thursday combat boots. “When we meet Devon, she's at a low point,” says Duncan. “She's got alcohol and sexual impulsivity issues, and we wanted to put her in something where we could see the scabs and dirt on her skin, but also show that she's emboldened by showing her skin. Part of her addiction comes from that confidence.”