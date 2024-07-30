ADVERTISEMENT
Polka Dots Are Back In Style — & More Grown-Up Than Ever

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated 30 July 2024, 19:32
This summer has been dotted with nostalgic fashion nods — from divisive capri pants coming back in style to the TikTok-viral “European Summer” aesthetic making a case for vintage-inspired swimsuits. Now, polka dots are also having their moment (again). The playful print — popular in the ‘20s, ‘50s, and ‘90s — regularly reemerges, especially in the summertime. But right now, polka dots are anything but twee.

Fashion houses like Miu Miu, Balmain, and Carolina Herrera showcased polka dot dresses and separates on the runway this year. Meanwhile, celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Bridgerton’s Florence Hunt have embraced the print for award shows and season premiere red carpets. Most recently, the graphic pattern also made a cameo in the Emily In Paris Season 4 poster

Out in the real world, shoppers have been searching for polka dot dresses and bikinis from brands like Reformation, J.Crew, and Réalisation Par. But, for a more toned-down approach, you can also find the print across retro-inspired accessories like slingback heels, headscarves, and top-handle handbags

Whether you’re looking to wear a head-to-toe polka-dotted outfit or just want a pop of the print on a headband, we’ve rounded up some of the best polka dot styles to don this summer ahead.
Polka Dot Dresses

Add playful whimsy to your summer dress collection with a polka dot dress. Have your Pretty Woman moment this season in a brown polka dot midi dress fit for a polo match, or consider a blue polka dot mini dress for a date night or a black polka dot maxi dress for a summer wedding.
Bardot
Joie Mini Dress
£117.00
Revolve
J.Crew
Collection Tiered Ruffle Dress In Dot Chiffon
£445.00
J.Crew
Reformation
Delanie Dress
£178.00
Reformation
Free People
Butterfly Babe Maxi Dress
£188.00
Free People
Zara
Linen Blend Polka Dot Midi Dress
£35.99
Zara
Topshop
V Neck Midi Length Slip Dress
£45.00
ASOS
Polka Dot Swimsuits

Whether you’re sunbathing seaside or partying poolside, channel a modern pin-up model in a polka dot swimsuit. Go classic with graphic black-and-white swimwear or embrace colour with a red polka dot bikini or green polka dot swim dress. You can also try out the nostalgic print with a bikini top and polka dot cover-up trousers that you can wear on other occasions all summer long.
Solid and Striped
The Verona One Piece
£205.00
Solid and Striped
Cupshe
Reversible Polka Dot Bikini Top & Cheeky B...
£28.00
Cupshe
Bravissimo
Whitsunday Bikini Top
£44.00
Bravissimo
B. Swim
Brigitte One Piece Swimsuit
£115.00
Everything But Water
Simon Miller
Black & White Bwai Bikini Top
£77.00£120.00
SSENSE
Summersalt
The Sea Breeze Cutout One-piece
£135.00
Summersalt
Polk Dot Separates

If an all-over polka dot outfit seems too daring, try taking on the summer trend with separates like tops, skirts, and trousers that can be paired with solids. On top, consider a dainty spotted cami, puff-sleeve blouse, or colourful button-down shirt. Waist-down, look to a printed mini skirt, cropped trousers, or even statement jeans.
Porridge
Gwen Short-sleeve Cotton Peplum Top
£70.00
Anthropologie
cider
Polka Dot Crop Cami Top & Bowknot Midi Skirt
£14.90£18.90
Cider
Rails
Noemi Shirt
£168.00
Rails
Tuckernuck
Black Polka Dot Elodie Pants
£135.00
Tuckernuck
Pretty Little Thing
Pink Polka Dot Mini Skirt
£8.00£18.00
Pretty Little Thing
Generation Love
Judith Polka Dot Denim Pants
£200.00£280.00
Generation Love
Polka Dot Accessories

Carting up polka dot handbags, shoes, or hairpieces may be the easiest way to try out the bold trend if you’re on the fence (or simply want a fun addition to your accessory arsenal). Slip into nostalgic polka dot heels or ballet flats, grab onto a polka dot mini bag or tote bag, or throw on a polka dot headscarf for a glamorous Old Hollywood moment.
Jeffrey Campbell
Persona Pumps
£145.00
Revolve
Kate Spade
Morgan Sunshine Dot Double-zip Dome Crossbody
£225.00
Kate Spade
Charles and Keith
Bow Dotted Cap-toe Mules
£55.00
Charles and Keith
CJ314
Polka Dot Stud Earrings Jumbo Size
£83.00
wolf and badger
Marni
Black Small Tropicalia Tote
£572.00£1395.00
SSENSE
Calzedonia
Flock Polka Dot 30 Denier Sheer Tights
£19.99
Calzedonia

