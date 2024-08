This summer has been dotted with nostalgic fashion nods — from divisive capri pants coming back in style to the TikTok-viral “European Summer” aesthetic making a case for vintage-inspired swimsuits. Now, polka dots are also having their moment (again). The playful print — popular in the ‘20s, ‘50s, and ‘90s — regularly reemerges, especially in the summertime. But right now, polka dots are anything but twee.Fashion houses like Miu Miu, Balmain, and Carolina Herrera showcased polka dot dresses and separates on the runway this year. Meanwhile, celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Bridgerton’s Florence Hunt have embraced the print for award shows and season premiere red carpets. Most recently, the graphic pattern also made a cameo in the Emily In Paris Season 4 poster Out in the real world, shoppers have been searching for polka dot dresses and bikinis from brands like Reformation, J.Crew, and Réalisation Par. But, for a more toned-down approach, you can also find the print across retro-inspired accessories like slingback heels, headscarves, and top-handle handbags Whether you’re looking to wear a head-to-toe polka-dotted outfit or just want a pop of the print on a headband, we’ve rounded up some of the best polka dot styles to don this summer ahead.