9 Fashion Staples To Channel The “European Summer” Aesthetic

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated 8 July 2024, 19:38
Whether vacationing in seaside hotspots like Saint Tropez, Santorini, and Positano, or tourist attractions like Lisbon, Barcelona, and Amsterdam, European destinations call for an aspirational wardrobe. This might explain why the “European summer” aesthetic” has been gaining traction on TikTok in the form of elegantly laid-back looks and whimsically printed outfits. 

While, on the surface, these summer outfits often include simple wardrobe staples — oversized button-down shirts, tailored shorts, and walking sandals — they are not without a playful side (you're on vacation after all). This translates into silky scarves, kitschy handbags, vintage-inspired swimsuits, and printed matching sets. On the brand side, this manifests in vibrant, maximalist prints like Lisa Says Gah's “Italian Summer” collection and minimalist-cool edits like Abercrombie & Fitch's “Scandi-core” drop.

So whether you’re actually packing your bags for Europe this summer (or are looking to implement the easy-breezy yet put-together aesthetic into your staycation outfits), we’ve compiled a list of nine fashion staples to help you achieve the on-trend summer look.
European Summer Essential: Matching Sets

Reformation
Naya Two Piece
£298.00
Reformation
Co-ords are perfect to pack for a vacation thanks to the way they can be mixed and matched for a variety of outfits. From shirts or vests paired with matching shorts, skirts, or trousers, there is a combo that works for every scenario from casual sightseeing and the beach to elevated al fresco dinners. For hotter climates, opt for a breathable cotton, linen, or crochet set.
Mango
Crochet Top With Flowers
£49.99
Mango
Mango
Crochet Shorts With Flowers
£49.99
Mango
Rails
Edina Skirt
£198.00
Rails
Rails
Martine Top
£178.00
Rails
J. Crew
Slim-fit Linen Vest
£100.00
J. Crew
J. Crew
Tropez Short In Linen
£78.00
J. Crew
Saylor
Shanda Set
£299.00
Revolve
European Summer Essential: Leather Sandals

Vince
Heloise Leather Lug-sole Sandal
£295.00
Vince
When walking along cobblestone streets and up rocky cliffs, you’ll be grateful that you packed a pair of sturdy summer sandals instead of stiletto heels or flip-flops. Find a pair of leather flats with a thick sole that’s comfy enough for long explorations and adventures, and stylish enough to wear at night. Alternatively, you can opt for a pair of Fisherman sandals that are also currently trending in fashion.
Vagabond
Blenda Sandals
£65.00£90.00
Vagabond
Sézane
Constance Low Sandals
£175.00
Sézane
ALOHAS
Nico Black Leather Sandals
£150.00
alohas
European Summer Essential: Linen Trousers & Shorts

NA-KD
Linen Wide Leg Pants
£44.97£74.95
NA-KD
Summer is the season for lightweight and breathable linen. While we can’t recommend carting up linen dresses enough for a one-and-done outfit, it’s never a bad idea to pack a pair of linen shorts and linen trousers… because is there anything worse than sweat-soaked denim or polyester? Whether you opt for a solid or striped option, these linen staples can easily be dressed up or down. Throw on the shorts with a tank top and trainers for sightseeing, and slip into the trousers, a form-fitting tee, and wedges for a chic-yet-comfy eveningwear look. Just don't forget to bring a portable steamer.
& Other Stories
Relaxed Linen Shorts
£65.00
& Other Stories
Abercrombie and Fitch
Sloane Tailored Linen-blend Pant
£65.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Banana Republic
4" Linen Belted Shorts
£70.00
Gap
European Summer Essential: Printed Headscarves

Lost Pattern
"happy Hour" Silk Bandana
£54.00
wolf and badger
Silky scarves are the perfect accessory to add colour to and accessorise your outfits, whether you tie them into your hair, around your neck, or through your bag handle. If you find one large enough, it can even serve as a makeshift scarf top or sarong. Pick playful styles with fruit, flower, leaf, and cocktail prints that scream “summer” and channel Sophia Loren on holiday... or Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday.
UO
Paisley Silk Neck Scarf
£12.00£24.00
Urban Outfitters
Casablanca
Oranges En Fleur Print Silk Scarf
£91.00£130.00
Luis Avivroma
COS x Tabitha Shibori
Silk Neck Scarf
£75.00
COS
European Summer Essential: Drop-waist Dresses

Ghospell
Ender Stripe Midi Dress
£92.00
Sister Jane
Drop-waist dresses are back in style, as evidenced by the number of street style stars and fashion influencers wearing the retro-esque silhouette this season. While there are plenty of traditional midi and maxi styles currently available on the market, we love the newer takes on the trend that range from bubble evening frocks to daring mini dresses.
free-est
Easy Does It Maxi
£78.00
Free People
Whistles
Bandeau Knit Dress
£159.00
Whistles
Maeve
Sleeveless Drop-waist Midi Dress
£120.00
Anthropologie
European Summer Essential: Oversized Button-Down Shirts

Damson Madder
Kylie Ruffle Shirt
£60.00
Damson Madder
Everyone needs a basic button-down shirt in their closet regardless of the season. But in the summer, it can serve as the perfect layering piece; instead of a jean jacket or shawl, throw a button-down shirt over your dresses, tank tops, or bikinis as a chic coverup. Whether you opt for a crisp white, striped, or linen button-down shirt, pick an oversized style to allow airflow and keep you cool.
Weekday
Buttoned Poplin Wrap Shirt
£44.00
Weekday
Uniqlo
Linen Blend Open Collar Short Sleeved Shirt
£29.90
Uniqlo
Arket
Oversized Cotton Shirt
£77.00
Arket
European Summer Essential: Vintage-Inspired Swimsuits

Frankies Bikinis
Fin Floral Underwire Bikini Top
£125.00
Frankies Bikinis
Frankies Bikinis
Full Moon Micro Bikini Bottom
£82.00
Frankies Bikinis
While you can of course continue to swim around in itsy-bitsy triangle bikinis, you could also romanticise your vacation even more in nostalgic swimwear. Channel an Old Hollywood starlet on holiday or Sabrina Carpenter in her “Espresso” music video and look for vintage-inspired swimsuits to live in this summer. Think: a bustier or halter neckline, boy short bottoms, gingham prints, or classic black-and-white colour palettes à la Barbie.
Haight
Off-white Vintage Swimsuit
£113.00£290.00
SSENSE
TA3
Boy Shortie
£57.00
TA3
Away That Day
Cannes One Piece
£225.00
Away That Day
European Summer Essential: Kitschy Tote & Top-handle Bags

Staud
Mini Shirley Bag
£285.00
Staud
Another area where you can have fun with is handbags! Sure, a versatile crossbody bag or belt bag is practical for travel, but you should also consider packing a statement bag to elevate your outfits. For day trips and beach outings, look for a straw tote bag with fun details like colourful stripes, beach lingo, or customizable monograms. For dinners and dancing, consider a cheerful top-handle bag with festive beading and prints.
Clare V.
L'été Tote
£175.00
Clare V
Charles and Keith
Arwen Top Handle Basket Bag
£145.00
Charles and Keith
Ganni
Easy Shopper Stripe-print Recycled-cotton ...
£145.00
Selfridges
European Summer Essential: Maxi Skirts

Farm Rio
Off-white Bloom Garden Maxi Skirt
£240.00
Farm Rio
Since you’ve got shorts, trousers, and dresses covered (see above), all that’s left to round out your European summer wardrobe is a flowy maxi skirt. This staple can easily go from day to night, and from the beach to drinks. To stand out from the crowd, opt for delicate eyelet details, bubble or tiered silhouettes, or floral prints that offer festive Mediterranean vibes.
ZW Collection
Box Pleat Midi Skirt
£59.99
Zara
Madewell
Tie-waist Maxi Slip Skirt In Cupro Blend
£84.00£99.00
Madewell
ASOS DESIGN
Tiered Maxi Skirt
£30.00
ASOS

