Whether vacationing in seaside hotspots like Saint Tropez, Santorini, and Positano, or tourist attractions like Lisbon, Barcelona, and Amsterdam, European destinations call for an aspirational wardrobe. This might explain why the “European summer” aesthetic” has been gaining traction on TikTok in the form of elegantly laid-back looks and whimsically printed outfits.While, on the surface, these summer outfits often include simple wardrobe staples — oversized button-down shirts, tailored shorts, and walking sandals — they are not without a playful side (you're on vacation after all). This translates into silky scarves, kitschy handbags, vintage-inspired swimsuits, and printed matching sets. On the brand side, this manifests in vibrant, maximalist prints like Lisa Says Gah's “Italian Summer” collection and minimalist-cool edits like Abercrombie & Fitch's “Scandi-core” drop So whether you’re actually packing your bags for Europe this summer (or are looking to implement the easy-breezy yet put-together aesthetic into your staycation outfits), we’ve compiled a list of nine fashion staples to help you achieve the on-trend summer look.