Everyone needs a basic button-down shirt in their closet regardless of the season. But in the summer, it can serve as the perfect layering piece; instead of a jean jacket or shawl, throw a button-down shirt over your dresses, tank tops, or bikinis as a chic coverup. Whether you opt for a crisp white, striped, or linen button-down shirt, pick an oversized style to allow airflow and keep you cool.