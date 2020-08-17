It’s safe to say that shopping for swimwear has always been a minefield. Whether you run into difficulty finding the right size for your shape or run out of patience wading through a sea of see-through fabrics, swimwear shopping is notoriously frustrating. But perhaps the most arduous part of the entire experience is finding a swimsuit that is both stylish and sustainably made.
With a wealth of information proving that garment production is having a significant impact on the ecosystem, swimwear has emerged in recent years as a serious enemy of the environment. Traditionally created using synthetic fabrics such as nylon and polyester, swimwear not only requires a large amount of carbon to produce but also adds to the growing mass of non-biodegradable products in our landfills and oceans.
While most clothing can be pivoted to natural materials like organic cotton and linens, swimwear labels face big challenges when it comes to finding fabrics that are both water-resistant and planet-friendly. Thankfully, there are plenty of companies committed to this mission, with tons of indie brands and even some high street stores starting to develop sustainably made swimwear.
One of the key materials making this possible is Econyl (a regenerated nylon created from plastic ocean waste). Making use of fishing nets, plastic bottles and even old carpets, the material not only recycles waste but actively tackles climate change, with the company claiming to reduce the global warming impact of nylon by up to 90% when compared with materials from crude oil.
So with all of that in mind, we've taken to the internet to check out the new wave of sustainably made swimsuits hitting the shops this summer. Dropping just in time for your seaside staycation, we've rounded up our favourite eco-friendly options from Mara Hoffman to Monki. Click through the slides ahead to explore the coolest sustainable swimwear, bound to make a splash this summer…