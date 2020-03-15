These Are The UK’s Top Staycation Destinations

You're probably not contemplating booking a holiday right now, but as more of us switch to working from home and ditch the gym for home workouts, there's no harm in thinking about where you might like to visit once the COVID-19 pandemic is safely under control.
"Staycations" in the UK are poised to become more popular as we cut back on air travel and favour places we can reach by rail or coach, and according to holiday rental website HomeAway, London is the most popular home destination for Brits to visit.
Advertisement
This isn't too surprising given the array of cultural destinations, great dining and major landmarks in the capital.
Edinburgh, known for hosting the world's largest arts festival and its globally famous Hogmanay celebrations, places second.
Whitby, the seaside town in North Yorkshire with a pretty harbour, picturesque Abbey and delicious fish and chips, is third. HomeAway said that in 2019 the average person paid £38 a night to stay there.
This represents great value compared to London, where the average person spent an average of £72 a night on accommodation.
Meanwhile, the seaside resort of Great Yarmouth in Norfolk enjoyed a significant rise in popularity last year as Brits rediscovered its impressive sandy beach and old-school amusements. It's very good value, too, with the average person paying just £23 a night to stay there.
St Andrews in Fife and Hunstanton in Norfolk saw a significant boost in popularity last year as well.
Karen Mullins of HomeAway said of the results: "It's particularly great to see traditional seaside destinations like Great Yarmouth firmly back on the map as popular tourist hotspots in addition to our ever-popular cities like London and Edinburgh."
Advertisement