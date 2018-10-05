A Complete Guide To Vegetarian Dining In London

National Vegetarian Week runs from May 14th- May 20th and we'll take any excuse to go in search of delicious and exciting veggie food.
For those who don't go meat-free all year around, flexitarianism – the practice of cutting out meat for a few days each week – is also on the rise. It's easy to see why: vegetarian diets are generally lower in fat and cholesterol, and kinder to the planet. If you're after a way to be healthier or more environmentally friendly, why not turn to the meat-free side of the menu?
Recent years have seen a monumental shift in vegetarian dining; gone are the days of tasteless risotto and flabby, stuffed mushrooms. London's foodie set is embracing seasonal menus, world cuisine and fresh ingredients for 2017 – preparing locally sourced vegetables only when they are at their peak is a world away from the bland, imported, boiled-into-mush vegetables of old. So if you're thinking of giving the plant-based lifestyle a go, or fancy curbing your meat consumption a little, we've found the finest places in the capital to get your five a day.
Click through to see the best vegetarian (and the odd vegan) restaurants in London.