This Is How Many People Who Did Veganuary Actually Stayed Vegan

Even if you swerved Veganuary this year, you probably know someone who gave the challenge a go. Veganism isn't for everyone, as food writer Ruby Tandoh has explained so brilliantly, but it's undeniably a lifestyle choice on the rise. Beyoncé is currently midway through a 22-day vegan meal plan ahead of her Coachella headline set later this month.
In fact, the organisers of Veganuary have revealed that 168,500 people from 165 different countries registered to take part this year - a massive increase from the 59,500 who registered in 2017 and 23,000 who registered in 2016.
Of the people who responded to Veganuary's survey after taking part in the challenge, 83% identified as female, 1% as gender nonconforming, 1% as other, and 15% as male. Some 40% of respondents said that before Veganuary they were omnivores (people who eat animals and plants); 33% were vegetarian; 16% were pescetarian; and 11% were already vegan.
An impressive 82% of respondents said they managed to stay meat and dairy-free throughout the month, while 62% said that after trying Veganuary, they intend to stay vegan permanently. Nearly two-thirds (66%) said they felt that embracing veganism had helped their health in some way.
It's worth noting that not everyone who attempted Veganuary this year will have officially registered to do so. And of course, not everyone who did register replied to the survey.
Nevertheless, Veganuary's chief executive Simon Winch hailed 2018 as a "stellar year" for the campaign, saying: "Right across the world, people are recognising that each of us can truly make a difference to our health, to animals and to the environment, and we can do it easily – and tastily – three times a day.
"Small changes that we make have a huge collective impact, and for the two-thirds of our participants who reported health benefits in just four weeks, there is another incentive to remain vegan."
