Beyoncé May Be Going Vegan Ahead Of Coachella, But You Don't Have To

It is Beyoncé's world, and we're all just living — and dining — in it. On Friday, Bey announced that she'd be embarking on yet another vegan journey in preparation for her performance at Coachella and invited fans to join her.
"44 days until Coachella!! Vegan Time!!" she wrote on Instagram. "Click the link in my bio to join me!"
Bey has for a long time worked alongside author and fitness expert Marco Borges, who implemented the 22-Day Revolution plan. According to ABC, Borges' logic is that anyone can change something about their lifestyles if they're willing to commit for 21 days. Though Borges offers up a number of meals and recipes on his site, participants are free to create their own meals, so long as they maintain a vegan diet — which cuts all mean and animal-based products such as dairy and honey. For the purposes of this challenge, Borges also encourages people to ditch alcohol.
Advertisement
In the moments following the Queen's public decree, hordes of us normals declared our plans to follow her lead and up our daily intake of fruits and veggies.
Me: I could never be a vegan— Fatass Kelly Price (@beyoncescurls) March 2, 2018
Beyoncé: Vegan time!
Me: pic.twitter.com/gwQl5qTnGT
Y’all heard Beyoncé, it’s VEGAN TIME!!!! pic.twitter.com/v6d28Mv36X— crystianna (@AnnaCrysti) March 2, 2018
Me in the kitchen trying to make a new vegan recipe because Beyoncé said it’s “Vegan Time” pic.twitter.com/NyVQHXQOAe— ㅤً (@The__Prototype) March 3, 2018
It's great that people are eager to experiment with new diets and lifestyles to find what makes them feel happiest and healthiest. In fact, research conducted for The Permanente Journal found that minimising the consumption of meat and animal products while also adding more fruits, vegetables, and grains into our diets can help lower obesity rates, reduce the risks of heart disease, and can increase life expectancy. But, these changes don't happen overnight. According to the American Psychological Association, it's best to approach diet and lifestyle changes one step at a time to increase the chances that these adjustments will stick.
Still, if people want to try something new like the 22-Day Revolution, they should absolutely feel empowered to do so.
Similarly, they shouldn't feel bad if they don't want to participate. Repeat after me: "I do not have to lose weight to go to a music festival or other event. I do not have to earn the right to have fun."
The above statements may be hard for some of us to say, and that's OK. We live in a society where you're expected to have perfect abs and to be the perfect parent/friend/sibling/employee. Ultimately, those expectations are not realistic for everyone (read: most people). Do we all have room to improve in our lives or careers? Sure! But, again, change is an ever-churning process. There are going to be plenty of successes and setbacks along the way.
So, in the words of the late Kurt Cobain, "come as you are" — and have a blast while you're there.
Advertisement