As excited as we are for beach season, it doesn't come without its challenges — namely, finding that perfect suit for lounging by the sea. This is an especially tiresome process when you're working with D+ cups up top. Whether you're trying to squeeze into conventionally sized bandeau tops or covertly mismatching suits in the dressing room because you need an XL top and an M bottom (hey, we won't tell on you), finding support, comfort, and style in your swimwear is easier said than done.
Seeing as you'll be hitting the surf and likely engaging in a round of competitive volley ball, your suit needs to have more hold than your regular ol' underwire bra — something hard to achieve with traditional "S/M/L" sizes, especially if your bust and waist size aren't on par.
We went to three swim brands that answer the busty girl's call for — drumroll, please — bikinis and one-pieces that are actually made for women's bodies. And, they've heard it all: complaints about not being able to find a two-piece that fits correctly, suits that look too much like lingerie, and accidentally getting a French-cut out of a one-piece.
Ahead, the experts at swimsuitsforall, Panache, and Shoshanna offer great tips to navigate the tricky (salt or chlorinated) waters of swimwear. Click through for their insider insight, as well as market solutions to the peskiest of swim problems, so you can actually get excited about finding a new suit for the summer.