We Asked R29ers About Their Comfiest Bras & Here's The Scoop

To get the ball rolling, we asked women from across Refinery29 to tell you what their go-to comfortable bras were. From trusted brands like Aerie and Cosabella to under-the-radar recommendations from Fruity Booty and Pansy, R29ers know how to find a bra. So no matter your cup size, your preferred bra style or your budget, there's an expert review in the mix ahead that will solve your bra shopping woes forever.