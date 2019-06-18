We Asked R29ers About Their Comfiest Bras & Here's The Scoop

If there was ever a clothing item that required serious research, no question, it'd be bras. Any woman who's spent frustrating hours roaming the lingerie section knows this to be true. But because bra shopping causes so much unnecessary trauma, women often avoid the topic, period. That is, until now. With so many lingerie brands finally breaking the Victoria's Secret mold, it's time to start talking about bras.
To get the ball rolling, we asked women from across Refinery29 to tell you what their go-to comfortable bras were. From trusted brands like Aerie and Cosabella to under-the-radar recommendations from Fruity Booty and Pansy, R29ers know how to find a bra. So no matter your cup size, your preferred bra style or your budget, there's an expert review in the mix ahead that will solve your bra shopping woes forever.
Read up on which comfortable bras the women of Refinery29 love in the slideshow ahead.
