"My biggest dream is to bring sustainable fashion to everyone," Reformation founder and CEO, Yael Aflalo, stated in a press release, "so size inclusivity has always been important to us. We want all women to be able to wear our clothes and feel good doing it." From the looks of it, Aflalo has done just that. With pieces starting at $48 (around £36), this curvy girl collection is available now at both Reformation and Nordstrom (both of which ship to the UK - hurrah!), but no matter where or when you buy it, you can bet that these wardrobe-changing pieces are here to stay.