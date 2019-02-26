Treat Yourself With These Plus-Size Lingerie Looks

For the longest time, lingerie was looked at as more of a treat for the man than the woman in the relationship. A common TV or movie trope dripping with misogynistic glee, it always implied that the woman involved could not want a frilly confection for herself; no, it was a suggestion of seduction solely focused on pleasing a man (and always a man). Thankfully, we’ve evolved past that antiquated cliché, and more women aren't afraid to wear intimates for their own pleasure.
Although there’s obviously nothing wrong with trying on a little something for your significant other, there’s also nothing wrong with dressing up for yourself. That’s why we say treat yo’self this season to something adorable, something sweet, or even something down-right naughty. Whatever your taste, we found an array of pieces that are bound to make you feel sexy. Shop now so you can slip into something a little more comfortable later.
(Editor’s note: Although not all of the models featured are plus-size, all of the pieces are available in sizes 14+).