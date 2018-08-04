Out Of Office: The Best New Summer Swimsuits

Swimwear is a tricky one; just when you find the perfect print or colour, you'll discover that it's made for Instagram only and has a leg cut up to your hips, à la The Sopranos, or reveals so much boob that when you dive into the pool, the poor lifeguard gets an eyeful they never asked for.
With this in mind, we set out to find the best-cut swimsuits for every body type, which work just as well for tanning on the beach as they do front crawl. Thanks to the renaissance of the one-piece, after years of the bikini's reign, there's plenty to choose from, whether you prefer a classic style or a ruffle detail and statement print.
Click through to find our favourite swimsuits for the season, to take you from Brockwell Lido to La Barceloneta.