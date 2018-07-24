Reformation lands on UK shores this Thursday, meaning we can finally add Instagram’s favourite cool-girl brand to our arsenal without forking out for US shipping costs. Dropping at luxury fashion retailer Browns, the brand has our summer wardrobe wrapped up.
While we were able to nab a slice of the brand back in 2016 when Reformation debuted in London with a pop-up shop, this is the first time a capsule from the brand will be available at a retailer. A curation of Reformation’s most coveted pieces – think slinky silk dresses and prairie blouses – the 27-strong collection is made up of bridal, denim, swim and high summer styles, plus three exclusive new styles created just for Browns.
With its ditsy co-ords and printed dresses, worn by everyone from Stella Maxwell and Imani Randolph (pictured) to Mélodie Monrose and Emily Ratajkowski, the brand has made serious waves since being founded by Yael Aflalo back in 2009.
The clothes aside, Reformation has a dedicated following thanks to its ethics. Going up to size 22 for selected collections, it caters to women who are currently ignored by brands across the industry. Then there’s the sustainability factor, which sees Reformation create its pieces from sustainable fabrics like Tencel and linen, with 15% made from 'deadstock' fabrics (old, leftover, and over-ordered fabric from other designers and fabric warehouses) and 2-5% from vintage clothing.
"Reformation continues to be the leader in its field and their approach to sustainability is admirable so we couldn’t be more pumped to bring a selection of the best from Reformation to Browns this summer," Browns’ womenswear buying director Ida Petersson said in a brand statement. So what can we expect from the highly anticipated collection? "This will be the first time their swimwear hits the shores of Europe and we even have a few special pieces which have been created exclusively for Browns to celebrate the partnership."
"As big fans of Browns and their legacy as a cutting-edge retailer, we're thrilled to be part of their roster of iconic brands," founder and CEO Yael Aflalo says. "We can't wait to introduce the Browns customer to Reformation with our key summer styles for all occasions, and a few exclusive items made just for Browns.”
With sweet two-piece swimsuits, striped sundresses, breezy white trousers and dresses set to make you the best-dressed wedding guest, Reformation has our summer style sewn up. Click ahead to see how we’re styling each piece this season, from beach to bar via park and engagement party.
Reformation will be available at Browns East and at Brownsfashion.com. Prices range from £110 to £480.