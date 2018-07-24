"Reformation continues to be the leader in its field and their approach to sustainability is admirable so we couldn’t be more pumped to bring a selection of the best from Reformation to Browns this summer," Browns’ womenswear buying director Ida Petersson said in a brand statement. So what can we expect from the highly anticipated collection? "This will be the first time their swimwear hits the shores of Europe and we even have a few special pieces which have been created exclusively for Browns to celebrate the partnership."