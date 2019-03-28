Reformation's Gone & Done It — Here's The Dirt On Their Brand-New Permanent Plus-Size Collection

Reformation has a knack for keeping us on our toes. Whether it's launching one of the most eco-friendly swimsuit collections ever or collaborating with très chic Italian lingerie brand Cosabella, our favorite sustainable retailer keeps throwing us curveballs — and we're just trying to keep up.
Bright and early this morning, Reformation announced that the size-inclusive capsule collection that they launched back in 2018 is officially back — this time for a permanent run. Adding sizes 1x to 3x and 14 to 24, this new-and-improved collection is stacked with a whole lot more than the capsule that preceded it. Today's launch will include 18 of the brand's best-selling styles, from oh-so-perfect linen sundresses to throw-on-and-go floral midi skirts. And it doesn't end there. Every month, you can expect to see new styles join the mix, all of them designed to fit every body, petite-, straight- or plus-sized.
"My biggest dream is to bring sustainable fashion to everyone," Reformation founder and CEO, Yael Aflalo, stated in a press release, "so size inclusivity has always been important to us. We want all women to be able to wear our clothes and feel good doing it." From the looks of it, Aflalo has done just that. With pieces starting at $48, this curvy girl collection is available now at both Reformation and Nordstrom, but no matter where or when you buy it, you can bet that these wardrobe-changing pieces are here to stay.
Permanent or not, this collection is flying off the shelves. So before you're stuck on the waitlist, check out all the dreamy styles ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.