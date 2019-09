It's worth noting that Reformation has delved into the world of expanded sizing in the past. In 2015, it launched a line for bigger busted women with its Big Boobs line , and just last year saw the arrival of a petites collection . But true plus-sizing? This is a complete first. Teaming up with curve model Ali Tate Cutler , the size-inclusive spring line-up is full of recognizable Reformation looks. While unfortunately the expanded sizing is only available as a limited edition capsule for the moment, Reformation's founder and CEO, Yael Aflalo tells us that "this is our first step towards fully launching into the category and we will continue to fine tune our fit as we get feedback from our customers."