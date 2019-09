35 Sundresses That Are Just Begging Spring To Come

Pack up those pants, ladies, because leg bare-ing season will soon be upon us. Sundress shopping time is like Christmas all over again (minus the cold), with a never ending array of colors, patterns, and silhouettes to choose from. Sure, we can spot out a few trending styles (specifically those ubiquitous puff sleeve, button-up, linen frocks), but the best part about dresses is that they're a prime way to put your personal style forward. And throw-on-and-go? We're pretty sure that term originated from sundresses; no extra styling needed here.