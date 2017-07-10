Sound the online shopping alarm: Reformation has officially revived its beloved "Don't Call Me Cute" Petites Collection — and this time, it's here to stay.
The O.G. offering first launched as a limited one-off capsule back in early 2015; the second, now permanent, iteration scales down the labels famous L.A. Cool Girl aesthetic into a crop of shortie styles, offering sustainably-produced formal attire and farmers' market wear in equal measure. The selection features everything from wedding dresses to denim, with plenty of the open-back sundresses and jumpsuits we've come to expect from Reformation. And, true to its name, each piece is designed to make smaller framed ladies look good — not just cute.
The collection's sizing is traditionally petite, designed for women 5'4 and under with dress and pant sizes ranging from o to 12. Reformation's clothes are typically fit on models between 5'6 and 5'10 — by finally creating pants with 23" inseams, shorter women nab some cropped flares that are actually cropped.
In a press release, Reformation heralded the permanent addition of a petites line as one step in a larger size expansion. "Our customer base is growing (no pun intended) and we don’t want to let anyone down. Because none of our girls should miss out. So in our quest to make sure women of all shapes can wear Ref (and look damn good doing it) we decided to bring back the petites collection."
A future full of flirty dresses and midi skirts available in all sizes is looking bright. The Petites Collection is available now online, which you can get a preview of ahead.