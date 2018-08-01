Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Petite Style
Fashion
We've Found The Perfect Coat For Petite Girls
by
Rebekkah Easley
More from Petite Style
Shopping
24 Petite Dresses To Scoop Up Before Summer's End
Us
Aug 1, 2018
Fashion
Hey Petite Ladies! Your Dream Business Casual Collection Has Arrived
Ray Lowe
Apr 20, 2018
Fashion
Finally — Decent Winter Clothes
Made
For Petites
Alyssa Coscarelli
Nov 16, 2017
What To Buy Now
Short Girls, We Found The Perfect Pants For You
Update: This story was originally published on October 11, 2016. Our 5-foot-3 and under frames tend to have a tougher time than most accommodating
by
Ellen Hoffman
Fashion
Petite Girls, These Are The Jeans For You
Petite folks have their work cut out for them when it comes to shopping. For some reason, torsos and waistbands are always off, dresses and skirts are
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Bloggers Are Loving This Brand's Summer Dresses
Think about what you’ve worn the last couple of weekends. If you’re anything like us, it’s been dresses on dresses. Sure, there have been some
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Reformation Relaunches A Permanent Petites Line
Sound the online shopping alarm: Reformation has officially revived its beloved "Don't Call Me Cute" Petites Collection — and this time, it's here to
by
Aliza Abarbanel
Beauty
Free People Is Making It Easy To Match Your Face Mask To Your Fav...
1,851. That's how many emojis are inside the keyboard app on your phone, just waiting for an opportunity to sprinkle some adorableness into your Instagram
by
Kelsey Castañon
Fashion
Why Kanye West Is Fascinated With This 5'1" Model
Almost every profile on Amina Blue starts with an anecdote about her size. That's because she's only 5'1", yet has walked the runway for Kanye West a
by
Erin Cunningham
Fashion
Help! Boyfriend Jeans Are Always Too Long For Me
In theory, boyfriend jeans are a great concept. A relaxed fit that's slouchy — but not too slouchy — in all the right places for maximum comfort and
by
Ellen Hoffman
Fashion
The Ultimate Shopping Guide for Petite Girls
For petite ladies, it can be a big, big world out there. Shopping for consistent sizes that actually fit is difficult for anyone, but when you being under
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
These Non-Boring Black Trousers Are Selling Like Crazy
You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Sex
The French Term For "Orgasm" Is Surprisingly Deep
Our bodies are capable of all kinds of powerful, satisfying, and fun orgasms. If you ask us, it's kind of a drag that, in the English language, we reduce
by
Sara Coughlin
Makeup
This Lip & Cheek Stain Is The LBD Of Valentine's Day Beauty Products
I first read about the importance of the little black dress in an old issue of Cosmopolitan — back when I was in middle school and the magazine was
by
Samantha Sasso
Shopping
Petite Women Can Wear These Bold Winter Trends — Here's How
Like the way plus-size women make up less than 2% of the images we see in the media, petite women are admittedly used to seeing the season's latest trends
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Petites
How I Find The Best Petite Clothes In The Kids' Section
As someone who is very petite, I’ve been shopping in the children’s department out of necessity for most of my life. In fact, I’ve never been able
by
Truc Nguyen
Youtube
Jenn Im's 3 Personal Style Tips For Petites
YouTuber Jenn Im is known for having a signature look that's equal parts Californian-boho and super-girly. But even when she's trying out new trends
by
Laura Delarato
Shopping
A New (Affordable!) Brand For Petite Babes
When you're petite and into fashion, it can feel like you're in a world that wasn't made for you. Getting your pants tailored is basically a requirement,
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Styling Tips
The Petite Girl's Guide To Wearing Oversized Clothing
I'm short. I don't think about it often, but other people have a habit of mentioning it. In fact, I'm quite sure that in my absence, I'm constantly
by
Nellie Eden
Shopping
Where to Find Spring’s Must-Have Pants If You’re Petite
Tailored, cropped pants, especially kick flares, are one of this season’s essential wardrobe staples. Paired with fitted ankle boots or lace-up flats,
by
Truc Nguyen
Fashion
Mattel Releases New Barbie Body Types For The First Time Since......
Barbie has come under fire over the years for its anatomically inaccurate portrayal of a woman's body, even prompting some to create more relatable,
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
16 Fall Staples Petite Girls Will LOVE
There are many traditions surround the ritual Swapping of the Wardrobes at the beginning of each season. We make a list, we check it twice. We make a few
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
The Petite Girls' Guide To Perfectly Fitting Pants
For petite shoppers, finding the perfect pair of pants doesn't mean just picking a style that you like. You need to take into account length; where the
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
The Petite Girl's Guide To Stress-Free Shopping
The sartorial woes of the fun-sized girl are many, so we're taking on the gripes, dreams, and — in some illuminating cases — hacks that make
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
Reformation Launches Petite Line, Short Girls Rejoice
Mother Nature is taking her sweet time with the warm weather, so we're willing spring into existence with our shopping. At the very top of our
by
Ana Colon
Designers
Will This Crowdsourced Petite Dress Change How Shorties Shop?
Fact: Half the women in the U.S. are 5-foot-4 and under. That’s 50 million women for whom minidresses are knee-length, and who send their tailors'
by
Leeann Duggan
Styling Tips
Miroslava Proves Petite Ladies Can Rock A Sandwich-Board Cape
When it comes to petite style, there's a fine line between an oversized silhouette and something that swallows you whole. Tailoring helps, and so does a
by
Gina Marinelli
Shopping
For The Ultra-Petite: J.Crew Introduces Size 000
J.Crew’s recently introduced size 000 or XXXS pants are dividing the industry — and not into The Have-23-Inch Waists and The Have Nots. Bloggers
by
Hilary Moss
Shopping
SJP vs. Full-Length Dresses — Petites, Take Note
Many petite ladies wouldn't dare go near — let alone wear — a floor-grazing gown like the one Sarah Jessica Parker did to this week's amfAR
by
Ellen Hoffman
Plus Size
8 Shops That Fulfill Your Petite & Plus-Size Needs
They say good things come in small packages — and you are no exception. But, while being petite and plus-size can be awesome, it can also be a big pain
by
Liz Black
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted