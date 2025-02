And to keep the big fashion energy going, JCPenney hosted an unforgettable event during New York Fashion Week to not only celebrate the launch of the Bold Elements x Ally Brooke collection, but also to announce the Petite Power List, which honors eight influential petite women, including Brooke, who are making waves in their industries: April Lockhart , an advocate for the disability community; Averie Bishop , a social activist and cofounder of the Tulong Foundation nonprofit; Shan Berries , CEO and founder of Shades by Shan Cosmetics; April Whitney , a certified personal trainer and founder of Petite PWR; Eli Rallo , a content creator and author of I Didn’t Know I Needed This; Imani Ellis , CEO and founder of CultureCon and The Creative Collective; and Armani Latimer , a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader who has embraced her alopecia and inspires others to do the same.