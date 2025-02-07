This thoughtful, considered approach to design that benefits *everyone* (from petites to straight size and plus size) is evident in all 29 pieces, but Brooke calls out two styles in particular: long trench coats and Bermuda shorts, saying “trend-forward fashion [like these] often aren’t realistic options for petites like me, but this collection offers stylish, proportional designs made for petite and plus-sized women.” Her other favorites include a top featuring a pattern of her actual lip print, along with the black blazer styled with the pinstripe pants. “Many people wear a combination of petite and standard sizes, and I love that you can mix and match styles and sizes to fit your own vibe — no alterations required.”