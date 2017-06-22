Free People Is Making It Easy To Match Your Face Mask To Your Favorite Emoji

1,851. That's how many emojis are inside the keyboard app on your phone, just waiting for an opportunity to sprinkle some adorableness into your Instagram caption or text message. You can use 'em to strike up a conversation, confuse your parents, or play coy on dating apps.
Historically, though, emoji usage has only applied to the digital sphere. In the event that you're face-to-face with another human being, well, you're typically tasked with the chore of actually displaying emotion. Not the case anymore, says Petite Amie Skincare. The Taiwan-based brand recently introduced its own set of emoji sheet masks so that you can express and treat yourself all at once. Even better: You can now scoop 'em up at Free People. [Insert smiley face.]
Each of the six available treatments comes with a string of benefits that are tailored to the emoticon they represent. The red, angry-faced emoji calms the skin after a sunburn and takes down any other redness you may have, for example; the dude in sunglasses is cool as a cucumber, and loaded with the ingredient to prove it.
Click ahead to check out the whole collection, and get ready to get mad or surprised or really, really, really happy.