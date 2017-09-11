Free People Is The Beauty Destination You Never Knew You Needed

Free People has been the go-to shopping destination for carefree California girls (or anyone who wants to look like one) for years, but the brand really sealed the deal on its status as everyone’s favorite earth-friendly, eco-chic retailer by debuting a beauty and wellness section for the very first time last year. Well-curated and impossibly chic, with an all-natural, holistic bent, its offerings are exactly what you’d expect from a line that helps its customers look Coachella-ready all year round.
Free People has released a slew of beauty products that’ll have you looking and feeling great in the hottest months of the year. Ahead, you’ll find beachy hair mists, lightweight moisturizers, the perfect orange-red lipstick, and more. You don’t need to be anywhere near Indio to enjoy these babies… but it would certainly be better if you were.