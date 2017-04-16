Let's start with hair. You could award double buns spiked with glitter as the Coachella look for 2017, and you wouldn't be too far off. Done in every hair texture and color, the look came in half up, all up, and every other version you could imagine — and each rendition was cuter than the last. Coming in a close second is the largest uptick of double French and Dutch braids we've ever seen at a festival. (Seriously, it's like two plaits got you faster admission.) It makes sense, as the style is wildly practical. Of course, Coachella also brought some of the prettiest rainbow hair we've seen lately.