By the time Radiohead walked off stage Friday night — twice — Coachella's biggest beauty trends were already present and accounted for. In fact, before most of us even got off the shuttle the heavyweights were clear.
Let's start with hair. You could award double buns spiked with glitter as the Coachella look for 2017, and you wouldn't be too far off. Done in every hair texture and colour, the look came in half up, all up, and every other version you could imagine — and each rendition was cuter than the last. Coming in a close second is the largest uptick of double French and Dutch braids we've ever seen at a festival. (Seriously, it's like two plaits got you faster admission.) It makes sense, as the style is wildly practical. Of course, Coachella also brought some of the prettiest rainbow hair we've seen lately.
Meanwhile, the makeup looks du jour came in countless flavours, but three looks were the most popular. First up is blinged-out face adornment. Think chrome face paint in artful swirls and glitter as a highlighter (it seems as if the default glitter look this year is to simply pat it onto the top of cheekbones). Golden makeup comes in a close second, with shadow, highlighter, and organic shapes draw on with budge-proof metallic liner as a universally-loved look.
Not everything came in shades of gold and silver. One of the biggest trends was bright, technicolor shades of makeup and hair. That came by way of colour-dipped French braids and rainbow lengths on the head; plus, vibrant, cheery lipstick and artfully-applied liner on the face. It wouldn't be Coachella without mainstays like flower crowns, although they seem to be at an all-time low.
Of course, it's Coachella, so even though there were parades of the same originality still finds the spotlight. Ahead, a preview of the coverage we'll be bringing you over the next few days — and plenty of inspiration for day three.
Now, we've got to get to jet to get to Future Islands — see you at the Outdoor stage!