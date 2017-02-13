I first read about the importance of the little black dress in an old issue of Cosmopolitan — back when I was in middle school and the magazine was contraband. Finding out the magic of the LBD was life-changing. One piece of clothing that's downright easy to figure out and looks good on everyone? Good deal! As an adult, I own plenty of LBDs, but I hadn't quite made my mind up on what the beauty version was — until now. Meet Guerlain's Lip & Cheek Tint. We're no strangers to finding a fun multipurpose tint. But most are offered in the most electric hues (yes, we've seen neon orange), which kind of defeats the point. Tints are meant to be utilitarian and free of fuss — just like the LBD. We almost gave up until we found the La Petite Robe Noire tint that is buildable, flattering, and offers up the kind of flush only Cupid is known for. Why so flattering? The formula reacts with your skin's unique pH, so every complexion looks a little different in it. It's a rosy, easy-to-blend formula that is applied via a nail polish brush large enough to dab on your pout, cheeks, or even your lids (whatever floats your boat). So basically, if you just booked a last-minute Happn date downtown and need to get ready, like, ten minutes ago, this tint is your LBD.
Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Lip & Cheek Tint, $35, available at Guerlain.
Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Lip & Cheek Tint, $35, available at Guerlain.
Advertisement