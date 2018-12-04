Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Little Black Dresses
Fashion
18 Holiday Party Dresses To Buy This Winter
by
Eliza Huber
More from Little Black Dresses
Fashion
Ace Holiday Party Dressing With This One Wardrobe Staple
Eliza Huber
Dec 4, 2018
Fashion
Is Melania Trump Showing Solidarity By Wearing Black?
Channing Hargrove
Sep 27, 2018
Fashion
The One Wedding Rule You Can Ignore
Ray Lowe
Aug 2, 2018
Makeup
This Lip & Cheek Stain Is The LBD Of Valentine's Day Beauty Products
I first read about the importance of the little black dress in an old issue of Cosmopolitan — back when I was in middle school and the magazine was
by
Samantha Sasso
Fashion
Jenn Im Presents Two New Year's Eve Outfits That L.A. Girls Will ...
You haven't even started shopping for holiday gifts yet, but your New Year's Eve party invites are already starting to pile up in your Facebook inbox. You
by
Laura Delarato
Shopping
This Little Black Dress Has A 1,400-Person Waitlist
You never want something until you can't have it. So each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Celebrity Style
FYI, The Olsens
Definitely
Have A Uniform
Almost all of us can claim to have inherited some fashion tips and tricks from our family members (whether we care to admit it or not). Some find
by
Ana Colon
Fashion
The New Wave Of Sexy Cutouts Isn't What You'd Expect
The latest craze in party dressing is sort of a seasonal adaptation of the off-the-shoulder silhouette that made its triumphant return in summer and fall.
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
Kate Mara Makes A Nod To Mod In New York City
Kate Mara got a fresh new 'do — and her style sensibilities seem to be following suit. To complement her newly cropped hair, she traded in her normal
by
Anisa Tavangar
Styling Tips
How To Wear The Same Dress ALL Weekend
The most effective lazy-girl fashion trick in the book? Wear the same thing you did yesterday. Then, wear it again tomorrow. Outfit-repeating is indeed a
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
This Is The Best LBD, According To Math
It may seem hyperbolic to claim that one dress can change your whole holiday season, but hear us out. If you had one perfect-for-nearly-every-occassion
by
Gina Marinelli
Shopping
These 5 #OOTDs Prove There's Nothing Quite Like An LBD
Karl Lagerfeld once said: "One is never overdressed or underdressed with a Little Black Dress." How right he was. With the constant ebb and flow of
by
Ana Colon
Celebrity Style
Who Needs An LBD? Not Jennifer Lawrence
If Hollywood rumors are true, Jennifer Lawrence’s new flick may not be a career-defining one, and it’s possible it won’t lead to yet another Oscar
by
Gina Marinelli
Celebrity Style
Kate Hudson Wants To Replace Your Favorite Piece Of Clothing
Of course, you have an LBD. It's probably within arm's reach at all times. It's the one clothing item you slip on when your best friend texts you at 7
by
Gina Marinelli
Shopping
Zara Re-Invents The Little Black Dress, & We Want Them All
With a solid month of holiday-party madness now in the rearview mirror, we understand if you've sworn off all miniskirts, tights, and generally any item
by
Amanda Keiser
Fashion
Make Your Trusty LBD Anything But Predictable
When I’m asked to describe my personal style, the word "feminine" stands out over anything else. My closet consists of an array of lace details, soft
by
Liz Schneider
Politics
First Sketch From Johnny Weir's Little Black Dress Collection Rev...
Figure skater Johnny Weir has made sure his fashion design aspirations have been broadcasted far and wide, so it's no big surprise to find out he's
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
New Designer Susan Woo Adds A Touch Of Green To The Little Black ...
When it comes to lining up our must-haves for fall, we admit we don't pay nearly as much attention to our coveted items' impact on the environment as we
by
Roxanne Fequiere
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted