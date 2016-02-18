The New Wave Of Sexy Cutouts Isn't What You'd Expect

The latest craze in party dressing is sort of a seasonal adaptation of the off-the-shoulder silhouette that made its triumphant return in summer and fall. When the weather isn't amenable to the Bardot-esque neckline, you must find other ways to highlight those shoulders. Enter the latest wave of shoulder-baring, which involves another favorite show-it-off trick: cutouts.
We've seen more and more inventive uses of cutouts over the past few seasons. Proenza Schouler has sent wrap-look bandage sweaters with mismatched slits, rounded peepholes on party dresses, and ribbon-tied open-sided gowns down the runway. There have been a number of red carpet cutout cameos, too: At the most recent Golden Globes, both Brie Larson's Calvin Klein dress and Jennifer Lawrence's Dior featured ab-revealing side openings, for instance. The trend has also expanded beyond the torso to shed light — literally and figuratively — a bit farther north.
With sharp edges and unexpected placement, these cutouts bring the eye upward and make for some seriously cool (but subtle) cold shoulder moments. And, it makes for a fresh update to the tried-and-true LBD, as the three celeb-approved looks ahead prove. So, save the frilly neckline for the summer. See how celebrities are wearing the next wave of going-out cutouts.
