6 Celebs That Nailed The Cold-Shoulder Look

Baby, it's cold outside — but that won't stop us from showing off a little shoulder. Celebrities have been all about baring some face-framing skin lately, though they're usually doing so from the comfort of California's mild fall temps or well-heated red carpets in colder climes. The look is effortlessly glamorous, a little bit retro, and appropriate for a wide variety of party settings and dress codes.
Those of us in chillier regions will gladly take the extra steps to transition the summery Bardot neckline into full off-the-shoulder drama this party season — lengthen the hemlines, stack on the sleeves, and deal with slightly more teeth-chattering, if necessary. (Hey, this type of outfit is exactly why we invest in solid outerwear, right?)
We've got some pretty good examples to follow: Ahead, check out how some of our favorite celebrities have been shedding the shoulder coverage this season.
