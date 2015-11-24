50 Winter Coats For Every Budget

Whoever claimed diamonds are girl's best friend was sorely mistaken. It's time to shine some light on the items that care for us best: our winter coats. They protect us from the cold, defend our outfits underneath from the elements, and act as a shield so the world is none the wiser when we're repeating the same sweater and leggings for the third day in a row. Basically, the right piece of outerwear can do it all.



And while scanning your favorite stores will surface some nice enough options, it'll also likely lead you to running into a few people draped in the same exact coat. We're nixing that problem by bringing you 50 — you heard us fifty — essential, unique, and extra-cozy coats to help you survive the winter in style. The best part? We've broken them down by budget; so whether you set your sights on a splurge-worthy options you'll live in until April, or you're hoping to score a few under-$200 variations to place on a rotating schedule, we've got a solution for you.