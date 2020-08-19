The 18 Best Dresses To Score At Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Our greatest sartorial takeaway from the unusual summer of 2020? All we want to wear are dresses. Thankfully, there’s something on the now-visible fall horizon that’s going to help us get our frock fix for the upcoming season: Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. After what's seemed like weeks of limited access and tantalizing previews, the sale has officially opened to the public as of today.
As the velvet ropes are lifted at Nordstrom’s digital storefront, there’s just one item on our shopping wish lists that's underlined and circled. Whether it’s the re-embraced house dress, the errand-friendly slip, or the fresh cotton frock, dresses check almost every box that our (slightly surreal) lifestyles now require. And, lucky for us, there are plenty of them on sale. It's time to nab yourself a marked-down, fall-ready style that will liven up your WFH attire — and keep you feeling comfy yet polished as you go about your socially distant business.
Click through to see our selects for the best dresses worth scoring at Nordstrom's highly anticipated Anniversary Sale.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.