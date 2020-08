The 18 Best Dresses To Score At Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

As the velvet ropes are lifted at Nordstrom’s digital storefront, there’s just one item on our shopping wish lists that's underlined and circled. Whether it’s the re-embraced house dress , the errand-friendly slip , or the fresh cotton frock , dresses check almost every box that our (slightly surreal) lifestyles now require. And, lucky for us, there are plenty of them on sale. It's time to nab yourself a marked-down, fall-ready style that will liven up your WFH attire — and keep you feeling comfy yet polished as you go about your socially distant business.