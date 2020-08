For Some, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Starts NOW

Fortunately, you don’t actually have to be a cardholder in order to see what markdowns are in store — so, we were still able to comb the Anniversary Sale selection for the best bets even if we can’t actually shop it just yet. But if you are Nordy cardholder, then you’ve come to the right place for a streamlined edit of deals worth snagging in advance. Ahead, we overturned a plethora of scores across fashion and beauty that will have you filling up your cart to capacity; whether it’s a pair of lime-hued shearling slippers, a sunflower-yellow thong , or a coral-colored Patagonia puffer.