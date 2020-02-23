If color trends were like the beloved offspring in the grand family of fashion, then the attendees of Milan Fashion Week have a very obvious favorite child. The street style scene has been dipped in various tones of this shade and, like Billie Eilish’s hair (that's a clue!), we couldn't be more into it. After days of monitoring the stylish behaviors of Milan's impeccably dressed show-goers, we're declaring green the official color of the season and there's nothing Grinch-like about it.
We’ve spotted the shade in all of its forms, from Gumby to Gamora and from Poison Ivy to Peter Pan. Is this green wave representative of the industry's shifting focus on sustainability and climate change? Maybe. Is it a nod to last season's major Jennifer Lopez moment in that leafy Versace number (you know the one)? Possibly. Even if green is not among the favored hues in your own wardrobe, the streets of Milan prove that its styling potential is endless. From pops of neon to the delicious chartreuse you'd find inside a Viennese pastry, there’s a green for everyone — you just need to figure out which one suits your personal style. So now that we've established that wearing your greens is basically as important as eating them, click through our gradient of photo inspiration designed to help you find and shop your perfect shade.
