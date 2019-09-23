Zendaya Channels Poison Ivy At The Emmys

Zendaya is a force. Full stop. Fresh off of her turn in the critically acclaimed HBO series Euphoria, and her historic Tommy Now fashion show at the Apollo theater in Harlem during New York Fashion Week, she's making an appearance at the 2019 Emmys, and showing she is a literal shoo-in for DC Comics' Batman's love interest, Poison Ivy.
The Euphoria actress, 23, made her Emmy Awards debut with fiery red hair and a Vera Wang green gown with a sheer bodice and silk skirt with a sky-high split. She wore Cartier earrings and Brian Atwood shoes to complete the look.
Her Image Architect, Law Roach, shared several inspiration photos of Poison Ivy to his Instagram story on Sunday night. And of course, the internet couldn't help but celebrate how good Euphoria's Rue looked.
if this is Zendaya pitching herself for DC’s new Poison Ivy she has my support pic.twitter.com/YEEGRPYGju— Kay Taylor Rea (@kaytaylorrea) September 23, 2019
zendaya as live action poison ivy.... i would like to see it pic.twitter.com/YJS8i427nK— arooj (@korysthor) September 23, 2019
Zendaya needs to play Poison Ivy. I don’t make the rules. pic.twitter.com/DwhPiIV8kx— benji kahn (@benjikahnx) September 23, 2019
the poison ivy vibe coming from both rihanna and zendaya: unmatched! pic.twitter.com/UlwDsKMYii— cléa (@homecominqs) September 23, 2019
