When Is Euphoria Coming Back? Your Season 2 Questions, Answered

Euphoria's season 1 finale tied up some loose ends and delivered some Emmy-worthy performances, but we're not ready to say goodbye. Luckily, we don't have to. At least, not forever, because it was announced last month that the hit HBO show will be coming back for season 2. That means Nate's (Jacob Elordi) storyline may still have more hidden secrets, and that Zendaya's sardonic narration could once again dominate our Sunday nights.
However, nothing is set in stone. Euphoria's renewal doesn't guarantee anything other than more of creator Sam Levinson's signature glitz and darkness. The time, plot, and even cast are up in the air, but ahead we did our best to answer some of the most pressing season 2 questions.
When is Euphoria season 2?
The first season of Euphoria premiered on June 16, 2018, and since the second was only just announced, we'll probably have to wait at least another year for the writing and filming to be complete — likely summer 2020.
#EUPHORIA has been renewed for season 2 💜 pic.twitter.com/5QvRZKfLAr— euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) July 11, 2019
Who is coming back for season 2?
Several cast members, like Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Storm Reid, Hunter Schaeffer, Barbie Ferreira, and Alexa Demie, publicly celebrated the news of the renewal on social media. However, who will return has not yet been confirmed.
What will season 2 be about?
No official synopsis has been given, but fans have a lot of theories: It could pick up where it left off, time-jump, or perhaps focus on an entirely new cast of characters, like Skins.
Will there be more seasons?
Probably, but HBO president Casey Bloys wants us to temper our expectations.
“Well, [the characters] are in high school, so there are only so many seasons it can go,” he told TVLine. “There’s a time limit...There is no set plan. But I don’t think you want 30-year-olds playing [high school students].”
