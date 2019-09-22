Turns Out Jennifer Lopez Wasn’t The First Celeb To Wear That Iconic Dress

But Lopez had limited dress options at the time and, with the Grammys just around the corner, she made the executive decision to move forward with the dress. “I really didn’t think about it. I didn’t think it was all that risqué, to be honest,” she told Vogue. “I was more excited it was the Grammys. I wasn’t even thinking about the dress all that much. I was just glad I had something to wear.”