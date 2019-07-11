Sandra Bullock Just Debuted The Ultimate Summer Hairstyle

From her standout (and varied) performances in movies like Miss Congeniality and Bird Box to her flat-out refusal to take part in any social media whatsoever, there are so many reasons to be thankful for Sandra Bullock. There's also the fact that, over the past three decades of her career, the star has never shied away from her status as a true beauty icon, gifting us major hair inspiration along the way.
Bullock continued her nearly 30-year streak of giving us hair to lust over by debuting the ultimate messy lob at the 2019 ESPY Awards on Wednesday night, where she had the true honor of presenting Megan Rapinoe and the United States Women's National Team with the award for Best Team.
When we last saw Bullock at the MTV Movie and TV Awards back in June, her hair extended a few inches past her shoulders — but, with that being said, we're still unsure how much of a cut this really could have been. Bullock rocked a similar bob back in December, so either her MTV look was an extensions situation or her hair just grows really fast.
Either way, the actress' latest lob is a dark-chestnut shade accented with caramel highlights and styled into subtle, undone waves that has her right on trend for summer 2019. You know what they say: Once a beauty icon, always a beauty icon.
