Here's How To Get Lilac Hair Just Like National Treasure Megan Rapinoe

There are enough colors of the rainbow to go around — so when just one of them starts popping up on the heads of celebrities, influencers, and beauty lovers alike, you know it must be good. Lilac is the hue of the moment, with over 100,000 photos across Instagram showing variations ranging from lavender and dusky periwinkle to more saturated amethyst. The term "lilac hair" is also up 1,077% on Pinterest, making it one of the year's top trends.
It's no surprise, then, that some of the biggest stars have already taken the color for a whirl in 2019. Ahead of her Pepsi commercial debut during the 2019 Super Bowl, Cardi B rocked a multi-tonal lilac pixie-cut wig that would make My Little Pony proud. Also on trend was Lady Gaga, who kicked off her Enigma Las Vegas residency concert with her hair dyed dusty mauve. Then there was Megan Rapinoe, who became the ultimate champion after Team USA won the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. Ahead, more purple styles that are fit for a legend — and will make you want to sprint to the hair salon.
