Here's How To Get Lilac Hair Just Like National Treasure Megan Rapinoe

aimee simeon
There are enough colors of the rainbow to go around — so when just one of them starts popping up on the heads of celebrities, influencers, and beauty lovers alike, you know it must be good. Lilac is the hue of the moment, with over 100,000 photos across Instagram showing variations ranging from lavender and dusky periwinkle to more saturated amethyst. The term "lilac hair" is also up 1,077% on Pinterest, making it one of the year's top trends.
It's no surprise, then, that some of the biggest stars have already taken the color for a whirl in 2019. Ahead of her Pepsi commercial debut during the 2019 Super Bowl, Cardi B rocked a multi-tonal lilac pixie-cut wig that would make My Little Pony proud. Also on trend was Lady Gaga, who kicked off her Enigma Las Vegas residency concert with her hair dyed dusty mauve. Then there was Megan Rapinoe, who became the ultimate champion after Team USA won the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. Ahead, more purple styles that are fit for a legend — and will make you want to sprint to the hair salon.
In a garbage-fire year like 2019, Megan Rapinoe quickly became a deeply necessary beacon of hope. While standing her ground against the Trump administration and everything it stands for — and therefore showing what a real patriot looks like — she led the United States women's national soccer team to victory at the Women's World Cup. And yeah, she did it all while rocking a cool head of lilac hair.
Back in February, Lana Condor hopped on the lilac bandwagon. To create the look, hairstylist Matt Fugate used Overtone's new Purple For Brown Hair treatment in two ways: First, he applied it all over to give her brunette color a subtle tint, then used it on blonde extensions to turn them pastel purple before weaving them throughout her hair.
Ruby Rose embraced the new year with "Rubicorn" hair, courtesy of celebrity stylist Riawna Capri. The actress, who recently went "violet moon" purple, added more pieces of lilac, cotton-candy pink, and pastel blue to her look to channel her inner magic. Like everything she does, Rose makes unicorn hair look so good, we might just consider copying it.
Prior to flashing her Pepsi-colored nails during the Superbowl, Cardi B posed on Instagram with an ash-lilac pixie that was accented with neon pink and blue streaks. "Barney could never," the rapper captioned her post.
Nicki Minaj also got the memo that the dusty purple is having a moment: The rapper wore lilac bangs with contrasting royal-purple pieces in a photo for the 'gram.
Lady Gaga kicked off her Enigma Las Vegas residency with amethyst-colored hair made for a unicorn.
Getting in on the trend doesn't have to mean going full-on purple. If your hair (or wig) is already platinum blonde or gray, adding a sneaky lavender tint is equally subtle and stylish.
You can also make your style stand out by adding in strategically-placed purple highlights throughout your hair.
If you're feeling bold, try focusing a muted lilac shade at the roots of your hair and gradually making your color more vibrant toward the ends.
Going purple doesn't always mean bleaching and processing your hair. If you're naturally brunette (or curly), try a temporary hair dye — like L'Oréal's Colorista — before making a permanent commitment.
