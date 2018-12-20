Lady Gaga Just Ushered In The Biggest Hair Color Trend Of 2019

In A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga's hair told a story, with the different stages of her character Ally's career marked with a new hair color. When we first meet Ally, she's got simple brown hair cut into a shag. As she rises into superstardom, her hair turns sunset orange. And then as she comes more into her own as a performer, she's back to brown.
Now, real-life Gaga has taken a page from Ally's book. Just over a week before she's set to kick off her Las Vegas concert residency, called Enigma, and two months before she may win an Oscar, Gaga is now rocking a dusty shade of lilac.
On Wednesday, Gaga's fiancé Christian Carino posted a photo to Instagram of the star sitting on a fountain with her purple hair draped across her face.
Ever the trendsetter, Gaga seems to be right on the mark with this one going into 2019. The pastel shade was just named one of Pinterest's top 100 trends of 2019, with searches for "lilac hair" up 1077%. So while 2018 saw pastel pink on the head of many a celebrity, Gaga's setting up lilac hair to make a serious splash. And honestly, it looks so damn good on her.
