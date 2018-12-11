It Sounds Like Nothing About Lady Gaga's Wedding Will Be Low-Key

Did you think Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding was the most lavish of all time? Lady Gaga and Christian Carino will likely do much more than just keep up with the Jonases.
Lady Gaga is hoping for a spectacle with her upcoming nuptials to agent Carino, according to a new report from Entertainment Tonight. Per a source close to her, Gaga wants her wedding day to be “hugely elaborate.”
Though this is speculation from an unnamed source and not the mouth of Mother Monster herself, it does track with everything we’ve ever known about Gaga. She is a woman who wears a pink planet on her ring finger — engagement bling that seems all but made for a show-stopping wedding dress to wear to a truly epic post-nuptials party.
Then there’s everything else we know about Gaga. There’s her Super Bowl performance, which involved her diving into the arena. Or that time she showed up to the Grammys in an egg. Or when she wore a meat dress (which now has its very own Wikipedia page) to the VMAs. Or the fact that her very first starring role in A Star Is Born scored her a Golden Globe nomination and oodles of early Oscar buzz. (It’s her second acting nod: She took home the Golden Globe in 2016 for her very first TV role on American Horror Story.)
The woman does it big. Nothing she does is basic, expected, or simple — so why should her wedding be any different?
Of course, if Gaga is planning a big deal event, it likely will be some time in the future — the lady is quite busy these days, prepping for award season and possibly dusting off her mantle for a collection of new awards. Still, when that day does come around, we're already expecting fireworks, synchronized doves, and Gaga making an entrance at the ceremony in her own personal rocket ship.
